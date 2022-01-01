Go
The Emory

The Emory is an owner-operated neighborhood barroom and kitchen in Boston’s Beacon Hill. Driven by a commitment to sincere hospitality, owner Andy Kilgore brings with him more than 25 years of industry experience to his first restaurant concept. The menu features fun, modern takes on simple, seasonally-focused, American food.

21 Beacon st. • $$

Avg 4.4 (146 reviews)

Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Antico Forno

No reviews yet

Antico Forno is billed as “The Most Authentic Italian Restaurant,” and we’re hard pressed to argue. This mainstay in Boston’s North End manages a cozy mom-and-pop atmosphere with world-class traditional cuisine. Entrees like Saltimbocca di Pollo and Linguine al Frutti di Mare hearken back to the old country, but Antico Forno is best known for its brick-oven pizzas piled high with house-made Italian sausages and mozzarella.

Boston | Cambridge | Brookline

Lunches curated according to the season, and loaded with nutritional goodness. Design-your-own bowls featuring greens, grains, proteins, and delicious, hearty vegetable sides and sauces.

