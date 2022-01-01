The Emory
The Emory is an owner-operated neighborhood barroom and kitchen in Boston’s Beacon Hill. Driven by a commitment to sincere hospitality, owner Andy Kilgore brings with him more than 25 years of industry experience to his first restaurant concept. The menu features fun, modern takes on simple, seasonally-focused, American food.
21 Beacon st. • $$
Location
21 Beacon st.
Boston MA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
