Go
  • Home
  • /
  • The Empanada Shop - 1532 Granville Street
A map showing the location of The Empanada Shop - 1532 Granville StreetView gallery

The Empanada Shop - 1532 Granville Street

Open today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1532 Granville Street

Halifax, CN B3J 1W8

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Location

1532 Granville Street, Halifax CN B3J 1W8

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Pint Halifax - 1575 Argyle St
orange starNo Reviews
1575 Argyle St Halifax, CN B3J 2B2
View restaurantnext
*NEW* Chillout Bar and Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1446 Queen St Halifax, CN B3J 2H7
View restaurantnext
Dear Friend Bar - 67 Portland Street
orange starNo Reviews
67 Portland Street Dartmouth, CN B2Y 1H1
View restaurantnext
Marble Slab Creamery - C106 - Clayton Park (Halifax, NS)
orange starNo Reviews
278 Lacewood Drive Halifax, CN B3M 3N8
View restaurantnext
Monasaba (Halifax) - 215 Chain Lake Drive
orange starNo Reviews
215 Chain Lake Drive Halifax, CN B3S 1C9
View restaurantnext
Johny's Pork Shack - 5244 Blowers Street
orange starNo Reviews
5244 Blowers Street Halifax, CN B3J 2B9
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Empanada Shop - 1532 Granville Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston