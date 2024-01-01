The Empanada Shop - 1532 Granville Street
Open today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Location
1532 Granville Street, Halifax CN B3J 1W8
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Dear Friend Bar - 67 Portland Street
No Reviews
67 Portland Street Dartmouth, CN B2Y 1H1
View restaurant
Marble Slab Creamery - C106 - Clayton Park (Halifax, NS)
No Reviews
278 Lacewood Drive Halifax, CN B3M 3N8
View restaurant
Monasaba (Halifax) - 215 Chain Lake Drive
No Reviews
215 Chain Lake Drive Halifax, CN B3S 1C9
View restaurant