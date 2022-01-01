Go
Toast

The Empire

A Gem in Historic Downtown Tiffin, OH.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

138 South Washington Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (1158 reviews)

Popular Items

Bisque Cup$8.95
Roasted Green Beans$6.95
Cup Of FO$6.95
French Onion Soup$9.95
Traditional beef stock, house-made garlic croutons, Baby Swiss.
House Trio$9.95
Truffle Fries$4.95
Winter Chopped Salad$10.95
Classic Cobb$13.95
Mediterranean Flatbread$13.95
Meat and Cheese Board$17.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Romantic
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

138 South Washington Street

Tiffin OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tiffin VC Cameo

No reviews yet

Delivery and carryout ONLY

Ironwood Steakhouse

No reviews yet

IronWood Steakhouse greets each guest at every turn, seamlessly combining culinary excellence with a touch of home!

Smokey's Family Restaurant & Tap

No reviews yet

Home of the Smokey Burger, Smoked BBQ Ribs delicious homemade desserts!

The Front 9

No reviews yet

Call Ahead for Curbside Pick Up!
(419)558-6463

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston