The Energy Station

Online ordering hours are below. To place an order please call 215-256-8866.
THANK YOU!
Normal restaurant hours are the following - Monday: 5:30am-3pm,
Tuesday-Saturday: 5:30am-8pm, and Sunday: 7am-3pm.

Popular Items

Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich$5.50
Two eggs, choice of meat & cheese on choice of bread.
Sd Bacon$3.25
Energizer$8.25
Three eggs, any style served with four strips of bacon, one sausage link, homefries and toast.
BLT Sandwich$5.65
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on choice of bread. Served with chips.
Sd Corned Beef Hash$3.25
K Chicken Fingers$5.95
Three chicken fingers served with fries.
B Breakfast$4.50
Two eggs, toast & homefries.
Harleysville$7.50
Two pieces of thick French toast, one egg, any style and four strips of bacon.
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$4.25
Two eggs and choice of cheese on choice of bread. NO MEAT.
Meat Skillet$7.95
A layer of homefries topped with bacon, ham, sausage, American cheese and two eggs, any style. Served with toast. (No Substitutions/No Cheese Changes, If you would like a different cheese, please use CYO Skillet.)
Location

2710 Shelly Road

Harleysville PA

Sunday5:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday5:30 am - 8:00 pm
