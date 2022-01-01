Go
Toast

The Engine House Pub & Pizza Parlour

Come in and enjoy good food, cold beer, and delicious drinks!

9 West Lexington Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheese Bread$8.00
Drizzled with a garlic butter base, topped with melted mozzarella and pizza seasoning.
Buffalo Chicken Ranch
Dough is stuffed with marinara, mozzarella, buffalo chicken, and topped with a swirl of buffalo and ranch sauces. Generously portioned and a favorite! Served with a side of marinara. No substitutions nor exclusions.
The Winchester
Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, white onion, mushroom, black olives, and green peppers. Additional toppings are extra.
Pizza
Start with a base sauce of your choice and mozzarella cheese, then add additional toppings to build your own pizza!
The Mater
Marinara, fresh mozzarella, thick slices of tomato, and fresh basil leaves topped with a swirl of balsamic glaze is our take on the classic Margherita Pizza. Additional toppings are extra.
Pizza Bites$8.00
Four delicious dough bites stuffed with mozzarella and one ingredient of your choice. Served with a side of marinara. Additional stuffed ingredients are extra.
Marinara$0.50
Pepperoni Pizza
Engine House Salad$7.00
Iceberg lettuce, mushrooms, red onion, green pepper, black olives, shredded cheddar cheese and a dressing of your choice. Add chicken for $2.00 extra
Bread Sticks$6.00
Topped with garlic butter, pizza seasoning, and served with a side of marinara.
See full menu

Location

9 West Lexington Ave.

Winchester KY

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Abettor Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Abettor Brewing Company is Winchester, Kentucky’s first brewery. Launched in April 2019, the brewery specializes in a variety of beers utilizing local ingredients and hops from Clark County.

Loma's at The Opera House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wildcat Willy's Distillery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Abettor Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Our second location and primary production facility.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston