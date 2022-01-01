The English Inn
Open today 4:00 PM - 3:00 AM
721 Reviews
$$$
3713 WI-42
Fish Creek, WI 54212
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Location
3713 WI-42, Fish Creek WI 54212
Nearby restaurants
Barringer's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Loft
Quality and relaxing new restaurant in Fish Creek with an open air - roof covered dining space. Full bar, draft beer, craft cocktails, wide selection of appetizers, sandwiches, burgers, local caught fresh fish, and entrees.
Joe Jo's 2.0
Uptown Ephraim's Pizza & Fresh Food Option
Bearded Heart Coffee
A cozy coffeehouse featuring Ruby Coffee and a rotating cast of other world class roasters. Have a classic cortado or cappuccino or try something a little more adventurous - the Beautiful Burnt Goat (a goat milk latte with our house made dark, salty caramel) is a house favorite or nitro cold brew on tap!
Pastries are made in house, daily - ask for vegan and gluten free options! And healthy or indulgent breakfast and lunch served all day - you can’t miss our famous Avocado Toast! We are proud to source most of our ingredients locally or from ethically and sustainably minded vendors.