The Esquire Tavern
The Esquire Tavern opened in 1933 to celebrate the end of Prohibition and has been a beloved San Antonio watering hole ever since, with a short hiatus from 2006 to 2011. The Esquire is back as the quintessential downtown bar: dark, cool, redolent with history, and serving cold, cold beer, swanky cocktails, and excellent food.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
155 E Commerce St • $$
Location
155 E Commerce St
San Antonio TX
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 4:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 4:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 4:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 4:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 4:00 am
