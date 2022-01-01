Go
The Esquire Tavern

The Esquire Tavern opened in 1933 to celebrate the end of Prohibition and has been a beloved San Antonio watering hole ever since, with a short hiatus from 2006 to 2011. The Esquire is back as the quintessential downtown bar: dark, cool, redolent with history, and serving cold, cold beer, swanky cocktails, and excellent food.

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

155 E Commerce St • $$

Avg 4.2 (4165 reviews)

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Esquire Cheeseburger$15.00
Brisket Sandwich$15.00
Bison Burger$17.00
Fried Seafood Platter$18.00
Chalupitas$6.00
Chili Salt Fries$6.00
BLT Sandwich$9.00
Kid's Grilled Cheese$7.00
Bottled Water$0.50
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

155 E Commerce St

San Antonio TX

Sunday11:30 am - 4:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 4:00 am
