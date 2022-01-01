Go
The Etcetera

118 East Wisconsin Avenue

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$9.00
Hand breaded made fresh to order
Big A#@ Pretzel$12.00
Milwaukee Pretzel Served With Cheese or Mustard
Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
Wonton wrapped
Old Skool$12.00
american cheese,bacon,onion,lettuce,tomato,1,000 island
BYO Burger$10.00
lettuce,tomato,onion,pickle
BYO Pizza 16"$16.00
16" crust
Reuben Rolls$12.50
In house made popular treat
Brussel Sprouts$9.00
housemade lightly fried and Italian seasoned
ETC Cheese Curds$10.00
Lightly battered white cheddar cheese
Fried Pickles$8.00
Pickle chips perfect for sharing
Location

118 East Wisconsin Avenue

Oconomowoc WI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
