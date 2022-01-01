Go
The Exchange Pub + Kitchen

Quality food, lively banter!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

118 West Main Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (396 reviews)

Popular Items

The Classic$15.00
lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, american cheese, habagardil pickles, pretzel bun
Fish + Chips (D)$21.00
beer battered cod, fries, habagardil tartar sauce, creamy cole slaw
Salmon Bowl$18.00
verlasso salmon, sesame lime rice, crimini mushroom, carrot, bok choy, snap pea, Peruvian pearl pepper, green onion, sesame seed
Exchange Burger$17.00
Frisee, Madeira Mushrooms, Stilton Blue Cheese, Grilled Red Onions, Brioche Bun
Goat Cheese Fritters$9.00
goat cheese, panko, bacon date aioli, smoked honey
Brussel Sprouts$9.00
smoked bacon, shallots, parmesan
The "G.O.A.T." Burger$17.00
herb whipped goat cheese, friseé, bacon date aioli, pretzel bun, brown sugar candied bacon
Wagyu Steak Frites$28.00
teres major, herbed balsamic butter, frites, red pepper aioli
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

118 West Main Street

New Albany IN

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
