The Expat
SOUTHEAST ASIAN GASTROPUB SERVING CRAFT COCKTAILS & COMFORT FOOD
64 Tiemann Place
Location
64 Tiemann Place
New York NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Go! Go! Curry!
Authentic Japanese Katsu Curry served over sushi quality premium rice with side of shredded cabbage, all topped with a Pork, Chicken, Fish or Tofu Katsu – a crispy, deep-fried cutlet made to order! We have vegetarian option with vegetarian curry with the choice of Tofu katsu and Vegetable tempura available!
Studebaker Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Shai, Butterfunk Biscuit co.; The Botanist and Benny Casanova's
Come in and enjoy!
Dear Mama - Manhattanville
Dear Mama is your neighborhood cafe with everything you need throughout the day to dine in or take away. We open early in the morning with fresh baked goods and breakfast sandwiches. Throughout the afternoon and evening, we offer made-to-order salads, soups & sandwiches and a selection of beer, wine & cocktails to toast the day.