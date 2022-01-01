Go
Toast

The Explorium Brewpub

The Explorium Brewpub is a locally owned and operated restaurant and brewery located in the Third Ward of Downtown Milwaukee. We offer the best is casual pub dining, 24 taps of house-made beer, and a full wine & spirit menu.

143 W Saint Paul Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Blackened Chicken Pasta$16.00
Cavatappi pasta tossed with roasted mushrooms, baby spinach, and sun-dried tomatoes, in a rich Alfredo sauce
Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad$16.00
A blackened and sliced chicken breast served over hearts of romaine tossed in house caesar dressing with grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, pretzel croutons and shaved parmesan.
Salmon Genovese Salad$18.00
Pesto smeared salmon fillet over a bed of romaine hearts, with Roma tomatoes, candied walnuts, and fresh mozzarella drizzled with balsamic orange vinaigrette
Cheese Curds$15.00
Proper Wisconsin-style fried beer battered curds served with raw veggies and a side of ranch dipping sauce.
Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled or fried breast of chicken on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of cheese. Try it with a wing sauce +.50!
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites$12.00
Zesty breaded and fried cauliflower bites served with carrots, celery, topped with queso fresco and microgreens and a side of ranch for dipping
Boneless Wings$14.00
A generous portion of house-breaded white meat chicken tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with carrots & celery and your choice of bleu cheese OR ranch dressing
Reuben Rolls$9.00
Tender house-made corned beef layered with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing hand-rolled in wonton shells and fried. Three rolls served with a side of thousand island.
House Wings$15.00
A full pound of fresh jumbo wings brined, fried dark & crispy, then tossed in sauce. Served with carrots & celery with your choice of bleu cheese OR ranch. The best wings in Milwaukee!
Crispy Salmon$18.00
A salmon fillet pan seared and topped with a honey glaze made with GR house beer. Served cilantro rice and a side of sautéed seasonal vegetables.
See full menu

Location

143 W Saint Paul Ave

Milwaukee WI

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

FreshFin

No reviews yet

Hand-crafted, healthy, nutritious poke bowls, grain bowls, and salads!

Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria

No reviews yet

Blue Bat Kitchen finds inspiration in the energy and flavors of street food around the globe. Enjoy some of Milwaukee’s best tacos, shareable appetizers, and more in a relaxed and fun environment that pairs perfectly with Milwaukee’s very first Tequilaria.

Carriage House

No reviews yet

Movida has found a Summer home! Join us at the historic Hotel Madrid building for patio dining all Summer long. The same Movida food you love, same great cocktails, with all the sangria you can enjoy. This is Summer, and now This is Movida.

Valentine Coffee Roasters Third Ward

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston