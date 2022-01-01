Go
The Fabled Rooster

Come in and enjoy!

520 N 4th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BBQ Sauce Sampler$2.00
Cajun Truffle Fries$12.00
Truffle Fries, Parmigiano, with DOOB's Secret Sauce
Brisket Sammie$15.00
Smoked Brisket, Choice of BBQ Sauce on Texas Toast with our house made Bread & Butter Pickles
Fried Pickles w/ Bama Ranch$9.00
A Southern classic with a Northern twist
Pulled Pork Sammie$13.00
Pulled Pork on a Soft Toasted Potato Bun with Choice of BBQ Sauce and homemade Bread & Butter Pickles
Mustard Carolina BBQ$0.50
Whistle Stop BLT$14.00
House Smoked Pork Belly, Bread & Butter pickled Green Tomatoes, Smoked Mayo, Arugula on Toasted Baguette
Fries$7.00
BBQ Platters$17.00
Brisket ROLLS$10.00
Location

520 N 4th St

Minneapolis MN

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
