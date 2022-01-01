The Falcon
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL
1348 Rte 9W • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1348 Rte 9W
Marlboro NY
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
West Main Kitchen & Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
The Green Bowl- Poughkeepsie Galleria
Come in and enjoy!
Flores Tapas Bar
Come in & enjoy some of our delicious Spanish Tapas !
Tamarind -Wappingers Falls
Come in and enjoy!