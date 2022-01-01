Go
The Falls Bistro

Offering Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner in The Bistro Dining Room, The Tavern, and Cypress Falls Swimming Hole.

1 Woodcreek Circle

Popular Items

DIY Taco$2.99
Choose up to 3 Main Ingredients
$0.75 for additional Main Ingredients
$0.50 for Other Ingredients
Cheese Burger Slider Meal$10.99
Two Cheese Burger Sliders
Served w/ Fries or other choice of side
Veggies, Mayo, & Mustard on the side
Chicken Strip Basket$11.99
Chicken Strips
Includes side of Gravy
Served w/ Fries or other choice of side
Chimichanga$13.99
Deep Fried Burrito filled w/ Carne Guisada, Beans, and Cheese. Topped w/ Queso, served with side of Rice & Beans.
Chicken Fried Steak$16.99
Chicken Fried Steak with White Gravy
Served with 2 sides and TX Toast
Kids Chicken Strip Meal
Cobb Salad$10.99
Spring Mix, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Avocado, and Egg
Hummus Dip$5.99
Hummus Dip served with Pita Bread
Chicken Fried Chicken$16.99
Chicken Fried Chicken with White Gravy
Served with 2 sides and TX Toast
Location

Wimberley TX

Sunday6:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

