The Falls Bistro
Offering Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner in The Bistro Dining Room, The Tavern, and Cypress Falls Swimming Hole.
1 Woodcreek Circle
Popular Items
Location
1 Woodcreek Circle
Wimberley TX
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Oldies Burgers
Locally Family Owned and Operated. Voted Best Burger in Wimberley 2020. Oldies serves delicious burgers, sandwiches, salads, sides and so more. All orders are made fresh at time of order. You can visit our website www.oldies78676.com to learn more about us!
Chill's On The Creek
Chill's On The Creek
Roosevelt Supper Club
Enjoy Wimberley Supper Club- where the ritual of dining is truly celebrated and you belong.
The Wimberley Cafe
20% gratuity added to all deliveries.