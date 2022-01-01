Go
Los Flores Latin Cuisine

Enjoy our Mexican and Salvadorian home made options.

1907 E. Murray drive Suite B

Avg 4.6 (42 reviews)

Popular Items

Relleno Combination: 1 Relleno, 2 Enchiladas, 2 Tacos$15.99
1 Chile relleno, 2 Enchiladas, 2 tacos Rice and Beans
Guacamole (Aperitivo)$4.99
Fresh guacamole made with cilantro, tomato, onions, and jalapenos.
1/2 Dozen$14.99
Chips & Salsa$2.75
Choose spicy, mild verde, or pineapple mango salsa
3 Pupusas Plate$9.99
Asada Chili Fries$8.99
French fries topped with our homemade green or red chili sauce and melted cheese.
Cheese Quesadilla and Fries$6.99
4 Tacos Only$8.50
Pozole 32oz$10.99
Spicy pork and hominy soup, served with cabbage, cilantro and chips or tortillas
Location

1907 E. Murray drive Suite B

Farmington NM

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
