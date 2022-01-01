Los Flores Latin Cuisine

Heavy Burgers

Heavy Burgers is an imaginative mobile food truck company aimed at offering craft quality, artisan, fairly priced, sometimes unusual burgers using as many high quality and local ingredients as possible. We pride ourselves on being members of a local community that embodies hard work, honesty, passion, and innovation. We hope to become a regionally recognized brand and eventually have multiple trucks that can offer a wide variety of regional foods inspired by our combined experience of over 50 years in the food/beverage industry. Our goal is moderate growth and annual profitability all while generating a creative and fun atmosphere not only for the owners/workers but for the customers too.

