Fowl Mouth at The Far Out Lounge

Come in and enjoy!

8504 S. Congress Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mac n' Cheese$7.00
Cavatappi pasta noodles, house Morney sauce (v)
Fries$5.00
fine herbs (vegan, gf)
Chicken Biscuit$12.00
Wings, 6 piece$6.00
six piece chicken wings, bone in
Side Sauce - Ranch$0.50
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich, shaved kale, pickled jalapeno aioli. Served with Fries. Add House Pickle for $.50, add tomato for $.50.
Charred Street Corn$8.00
Jalapeno aioli, queso & arugula (v, gf)
American Burger$12.00
Double Black Angus patty, American cheese, pickle, ketchup, mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion
Catfish Fried Chicken Tenders$9.00
Crispy chicken tenders. Served with fries.
Avocado Toast$11.00
Location

8504 S. Congress Ave

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
