The Fare Porter

109 Kings Highway East

Haddonfield, NJ 08033

Popular Items

Truffle$8.00
White truffle, Parmigiano, Maldon sea salt
Porter Fries$6.00
Side of Garlic Aioli dipping sauce
The Holy Shishito$15.00
Kewpie-Gochujang sauce, blistered shishito, kimchi, American cheese
The Schoolyard$6.00
Single patty, potato bun, American cheese. For kids 12 and under.
The Triple B$15.00
Crispy onion straws, bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese
Poutine$10.00
Braised short rib, gravy, cheese curd
The Get Down$15.00
Pulled pork, South Carolina BBQ sauce, pickles, coleslaw, American cheese
The Fare Porter$13.00
Bibb lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, garlic aioli
The Nordique$15.00
Braised short rib, fries, cheese curd, gravy, garlic aioli
Classic$5.00
All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

109 Kings Highway East, Haddonfield NJ 08033

