The Farm
The purpose of The Farm & The Odd Fellows is to provide unique environments that plant and cultivate relationships.
The vision:
Where art meets function.
Where study meets sport.
Where diversity meets harmony.
Where science meets spirit.
Where history meets vision.
The mission:
The Farm blends people and nature so that service gives purpose. Symbiotically, the producer and the consumer experience the relationship.
The Description:
The Farm is a fast-casual cafe, nut roastery, and brewery in downtown Minneapolis, Kansas offering daily healthy meals, exceptional coffee, tantalizing sweet treats, and handcrafted beer.
Our purpose is to offer high quality non-processed, handmade, and unique victuals while offering community connection in a healthy active setting. Our goal for you is to pause and enjoy the simple joys of conversations and confections.
Location
205 West 2nd Street
Minneapolis KS
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
