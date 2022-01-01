Go
Toast

The Farm

The purpose of The Farm & The Odd Fellows is to provide unique environments that plant and cultivate relationships.
The vision:
Where art meets function.
Where study meets sport.
Where diversity meets harmony.
Where science meets spirit.
Where history meets vision.
The mission:
The Farm blends people and nature so that service gives purpose. Symbiotically, the producer and the consumer experience the relationship.
The Description:
The Farm is a fast-casual cafe, nut roastery, and brewery in downtown Minneapolis, Kansas offering daily healthy meals, exceptional coffee, tantalizing sweet treats, and handcrafted beer.
Our purpose is to offer high quality non-processed, handmade, and unique victuals while offering community connection in a healthy active setting. Our goal for you is to pause and enjoy the simple joys of conversations and confections.

205 West 2nd Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caramel Delight
a blended espresso and milk based frozen drink with caramel sauce topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle
Sausage Breakfast Burritos$4.00
Not your average burrito. Country sausage, fresh farm eggs, and our house dairy free queso sauce all stuffed into a flour tortilla.
Sausage Biscuits & Gravy$4.50
Banana Loaf
Macchiato
espresso double shot + steamed or foamed milk
Cow's Milk
a blended espresso and milk based frozen drink with white chocolate sauce and vanilla bean syrup topped with vanilla whipped cream and drizzle
Latte
espresso + steamed milk
Blended Mocha
a blended espresso and milk based frozen drink with mocha sauce topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle
Mocha
espresso double shot + chocolate sauce +steamed milk
Drip$1.50
a premium Columbian roast with toffee, stone fruit and orange notes
See full menu

Location

205 West 2nd Street

Minneapolis KS

Sunday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Bennington Saloon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Barolo Grille

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Blue Skye Brewery & Eats

No reviews yet

Specialized in craft beer, wood fired pizza, and a friendly environment where you’ll always feel welcome.

Russell's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Family style dining.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston