The Farm Bar & Grille
Come in and enjoy!
25a Portland Ave
Popular Items
Location
25a Portland Ave
Dover NH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
603 Bar and Lounge Dover
Come in and enjoy!
The Dover Brickhouse
Come in and enjoy!
Chapel + Main
Restaurant and Brewery
Garrison City Beerworks
Nanobrewery and Street Taco Kitchen located in downtown Dover, NH. We serve a constantly rotating selection of beers made in house by brewer Nicole Gray, focusing on New England-style beers in addition to Stouts, Lagers, sours and a slew of other unique styles. Our kitchen offers a lineup of creative street tacos prepared fresh on site.