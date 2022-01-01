The Farm Bar & Grille

Go
Popular Items

Thai Lettuce Wraps$12.95
Grilled Thai Chicken, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber Sticks, Bibb Lettuce, and Peanut Sauce
Cali Club$14.95
Grilled Chicken, American Cheese, Bacon, Guac, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo- served in a flour wrap.
Mozzarella Bites$9.95
House-made! Whole milk mozzarella and Italian breadcrumbs, lightly fried and served with marinara.
Classic Burger$13.95
All-beef patty, served with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.
Add Cheese or Bacon
Rockporter Salad$9.95
Mixed Greens, sliced apples, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, crumbled blue cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette
Chicken Tenders/Fries$15.95
Chicken Tenders$11.95
House- Made, beer battered and panko-crusted. Your choice of dry rub, atomic, buffalo, BBQ, sweet chili, honey mustard, raging honey garlic, or plain.
Farm Salad$9.95
Mixed Greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, carrots, peppers, and croutons
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.95
Grilled chicken, crisp romaine, parmesan and house-made Caesar dressing in a flour tortilla wrap
Chicken Quesadilla$16.95
Grilled chicken and cheddar in a flour tortilla, served with sour cream, pico de gallo and a BBQ drizzle
Location

25a Portland Ave

Dover NH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
