Go
Banner picView gallery

The Farm House Restaurant - 1146 Stump Hall Rd

Open today 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1146 Stump Hall Rd

Collegeville, PA 19426

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

1146 Stump Hall Rd, Collegeville PA 19426

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Timeout Sports Bar
orange starNo Reviews
4024 West Skippack Pike Skippack, PA 19474
View restaurantnext
Mainland Grille at Mainland Golf Course - 2250 Rittenhouse Road
orange starNo Reviews
2250 Rittenhouse Road Harleysville, PA 19438
View restaurantnext
The Mill
orange starNo Reviews
1700 Sumneytown pike KULPSVILLE, PA 19443
View restaurantnext
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 2,044
1650 Sumneytown Pike Lansdale, PA 19446
View restaurantnext
Avocado Mexican Taqueria
orange starNo Reviews
3815 Ridge Pike Collegeville, PA 19426
View restaurantnext
Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana
orange star4.7 • 1,213
3846 Ridge Pike Collegevile, PA 19426
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Collegeville

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 2,076
350 Water Loop Dr Collegeville, PA 19426
View restaurantnext
Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana
orange star4.7 • 1,213
3846 Ridge Pike Collegevile, PA 19426
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Collegeville
orange star4.8 • 1,020
121 Market Street Collegeville, PA 19426
View restaurantnext
Marzella's Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 465
488 E Main St Collegeville, PA 19426
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Collegeville

Royersford

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Phoenixville

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

King Of Prussia

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Norristown

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Wayne

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

North Wales

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Devon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lansdale

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Farm House Restaurant - 1146 Stump Hall Rd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston