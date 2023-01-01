The Farm House Restaurant - 1146 Stump Hall Rd
Open today 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
1146 Stump Hall Rd, Collegeville PA 19426
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mainland Grille at Mainland Golf Course - 2250 Rittenhouse Road
No Reviews
2250 Rittenhouse Road Harleysville, PA 19438
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Collegeville
Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana
4.7 • 1,213
3846 Ridge Pike Collegevile, PA 19426
View restaurant