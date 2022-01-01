Go
The Farm Store

Shop our onsite store full of delicious local, organic, and artisan products

9101 Moore Rd.

Popular Items

Chef's Italian Dinner for 2$190.00
Thursday March 24th starting at 6:30 PM
For one night only, enjoy a special coursed menu from our own Chef Warner showcasing dishes inspired from southern Italy with wine pairing provided by General Manager of Vine and Table, Joseph Davey.
Chef's Italian Dinner for 1$100.00
Location

9101 Moore Rd.

Zionsville IN

Sunday9:30 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:30 am - 12:00 am
TRADERS POINT CREAMERY

At Traders Point Creamery we believe that food has a story. As a farm-to-table restaurant with a strong organic emphasis, we follow our food from the pasture to the plate to ensure that you can trust its sources. We believe that the finest dishes begin with fresh ingredients.

Hotel Tango

Come in and enjoy!

Amore Pizzeria Ristorante

This New York Style pizzeria and Italian restaurant has the perfect blend of Hoosier hospitality and East Coast influence. Dedicated to consistency, unmatched customer service, and community involvement… while at Amore, you will FEEL THE LOVE!!!

Cobblestone

Come in and enjoy!

