The Farm Truck New - 550 W KY Drive
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
550 W KY Drive, La Center KY 42056
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Rolling Hills Country Club - 701 Lakeview Drive
No Reviews
701 Lakeview Drive Paducah, KY 42003
View restaurant