The Farmer's Kitchen - 444 New Hampshire 11
Open today 4:00 AM - 2:30 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 2:30 pm
Location
444 New Hampshire 11, Farmington NH 03835
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Corona Mexican Restaurant - 83 Farmington Road
No Reviews
83 Farmington Road Rochester, NH 03867
View restaurant
Spaulding Steak & Ale - 78 Wakefield St.
No Reviews
78 Wakefield St. Rochester, NH 03867
View restaurant