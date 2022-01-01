Go
The Farmer's Table

The Farmer's Table is a Rustic Farm to Fork dining experience. We are located in the old Farmer's Exchange Building which has been recently renovated into a multi use building with Shopping , Dining and Living.

320 South Court Street, Suite 100 • $$

Avg 4.7 (115 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids-Chicken Tenders$9.00
BLT$12.00
double-decker with pepper bacon, tomato, mayonnaise, fresh greens
COBB SALAD$16.00
SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
crispy buttermilk fried chicken tossed in 7 pepper dry rub with fresh greens, garlic dill pickles, buttermilk ranch, and house hot sauce
SOUTH TOWN BURGER$16.00
amish cheddar, grilled sweet onions, garlic dill pickles, fresh greens, house aioli
BUTTERMILK CHICKEN DINNER$18.00
two buttermilk chicken breast, farmhouse fries, apple butter bbq
Side Buttermilk Ranch$0.50
BUTTERMILK CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
garlic dill pickles, fresh greens, buttermilk ranch
PEAR & BLUE CHEESE SALAD$16.00
Grilled chicken, Living Lettuce, fresh sliced pears, blue cheese, dried cranberries, candied nuts, blackberry balsamic dressing
TURKEY CLUB SUB$13.00
house-smoked turkey, pepper bacon, swiss cheese, tomato, fresh greens, house aioli
Attributes and Amenities

Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

320 South Court Street, Suite 100

Medina OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
