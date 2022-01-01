The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm

Go
Popular Items

Daily Doughnut$6.00
Weekly Flavor: Candied Orange rind with Dark Chocolate Glaze
Goat Cheese Caprese$14.00
Chicken Dinner$12.00
Burger Family Pack$35.00
can sub porto cap for burgers
Chicken Family Pack$25.00
Choice of 2 legs + Thighs (fried or harissa smoked), or chicken tenders, with mac, 6 biscuits, jam, and honey butter
Truffle-Parm Brussels Sprouts$13.00
Wendy Peffercorn Single$6.00
Blanco Tequila, Grapefruit, Honey, Lime, Grapefruit Soda
Cookie 6 Pack$5.00
Farmhouse Burger$20.00
Taco Family Pack$35.00
two 8 oz. containers of either NY Strip carne asada, marinated red chile grilled chicken, or soyrizo (vegetarian); 1 pint of black beans; 15 corn street taco tortillas; house-fried corn tortilla chips; freshly-made salsa verde and salsa roja; pico de gallo; cotija; limes.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1957 Jessup Dr

Fort Collins CO

Sunday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
