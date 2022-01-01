The Farmhouse Tap & Grill
The Farmhouse Tap & Grill is a farm to table gastropub serving local burgers, charcuterie, cheeses and innovative specials. The tap room offers highly prized beers from Vermont's backyard and beyond. Our full menu is available in our downstairs Parlor bar and our outdoor beer garden for your enjoyment.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
160 Bank Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
160 Bank Street
Burlington VT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Taco Gordo Creamy Stand
Come in and enjoy!
Penny Cluse & Lucky Next Door
Penny Cluse & Lucky Next Door
163 Cherry Street
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 399-2121
The Café HOT.
hey, you found us. thanks for stopping by for HOT. Coffee & Killer Food. don't ever leave us. we just opened for dine-in but you can still order for take-out, or order on-line to grab from our take-out window. come see us th+fr 7am-1pm and st+su 8am-1pm. ~*mask required to enter, vax required to sit.*~
Revolution Kitchen
Made with local and organic ingredients, our all-vegetarian fare is food you can feel good about eating.