The Farmhouse Tap & Grill

The Farmhouse Tap & Grill is a farm to table gastropub serving local burgers, charcuterie, cheeses and innovative specials. The tap room offers highly prized beers from Vermont's backyard and beyond. Our full menu is available in our downstairs Parlor bar and our outdoor beer garden for your enjoyment.

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

160 Bank Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (4401 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheddar Ale Soup$7.95
garlic croutons
Misty Knoll Turkey Burger$17.95
Springbrook Farm raclette, apple-red onion compote, arugula, rosemary mayo
**Cannot be made gluten free***
Kids Mac & Cheese$7.95
LaPlatte River Angus Beef Burger$17.95
LaPlatte River Angus Farm beef burger with bacon, arugula, cheddar, pickled red onion. TO-GO BEEF BURGERS ARE COOKED TO MEDIUM OR ABOVE ONLY
Kale & Arugula Salad$10.95
Spiced Pecans, apple, buttermilk-herb vinaigrette, blue cheese, crispy quinoa
Squash Bisque$7.95
celery root chips, roasted squash, pumpkin seed oil
Pitchfork Farm Beets$12.95
Does' Leap feta, orange, toasted pistachios, radicchio, endive, cranberry vinaigrette
Cheddar Scallion Biscuits$6.95
herb butter
Mediterranean Chickpea Burger$17.95
shaved cucumber & red onion, arugula, tzatziki sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating

Location

160 Bank Street

Burlington VT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
