The Fat Cat
All of our product is fresh, not frozen, and we receive deliveries seven days a week to ensure that your meal is the best quality possible. The staff has been trained to answer any questions you may have regarding the menu. You will find that our prices are reasonable for the product that we deliver. We hope that you have a wonderful dining experience here at The Fat Cat, where the customer is first and foremost.
24 Chestnut St • $$
24 Chestnut St
Quincy MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
