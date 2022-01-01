The Fat Lamb

Ramsi's Cafe on the World

Ramsi's Cafe on the World started as a quaint little hole in the wall serving Global Comfort Food in the eclectic Highlands neighborhood. The place has grown over the past 25 years. With over 100 dishes from around the world, we cook for everyone's palate. Half the menu is vegetarian, 30 percent vegan. We have gluten free options. We serve ribs, lamb, Kentucky grown Bison and several varieties of seafood. And our Sunday brunch: a feast-ival! Everything is made in-house. The restaurant is casual, by design. Make yourself at home. We can't wait to serve you!

