Go
Toast

The Fat Lamb

Creative, upscale comfort food and craft cocktails in Louisville, KY

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

2011 Grinstead Dr • $$

Avg 4.7 (1100 reviews)

Popular Items

Disposable Silverware
Please let us know how many sets of individually wrapped to-go utensils you need by adding that number of to-go sets in with your order if necessary! Thank you!
Extra Pita$5.00
Roasted Brussels Sprouts (vegetarian)$16.00
sweet chili vinaigrette glazed / five spice toasted peanuts
Goat Cheese Dip & Pita (vegetarian)$17.00
chili crisp / chives
Beet Salad (vegetarian)$13.00
pickled beets / baby arugula / balsamic vinaigrette / candied pecans / wine-soaked cherries / goat cheese
Curbside Pickup
Help us speed up your curbside service - Please select this item and include the make, model, and color of your vehicle in the special instructions below.
Lamb Meatballs$16.00
tzatziki / marinated roasted red peppers / feta / arugula
Truffle Fries (vegetarian)$14.00
parmesan / sea salt / sriracha mayo
Simple Salad$12.00
baby lettuces / tomatoes / cucumbers / croutons / creamy parmesan & black pepper dressing
Nutella Mousse$11.00
whipped cream / italian cherries / toasted hazelnuts / cherry sauce / chocolate shavings
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2011 Grinstead Dr

Louisville KY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gogi 1055

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Wiggle Room

No reviews yet

Ramsi's Cafe on the World

No reviews yet

Ramsi's Cafe on the World started as a quaint little hole in the wall serving Global Comfort Food in the eclectic Highlands neighborhood. The place has grown over the past 25 years. With over 100 dishes from around the world, we cook for everyone's palate. Half the menu is vegetarian, 30 percent vegan. We have gluten free options. We serve ribs, lamb, Kentucky grown Bison and several varieties of seafood. And our Sunday brunch: a feast-ival! Everything is made in-house. The restaurant is casual, by design. Make yourself at home. We can't wait to serve you!

Paris Banh Mi & Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston