The Fat Parrots
Come on in and enjoy!
5416 Mount Holly Huntersville Rd
Location
5416 Mount Holly Huntersville Rd
Charlotte NC
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
THB
The Human Bean!!
Jackie Boy's
Come in and enjoy!
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
Chip's Bunker
Come on in and enjoy!