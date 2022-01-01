Go
Toast
  • /
  • Chicago
  • /
  • The Fat Shallot - Revival Food Hall

The Fat Shallot - Revival Food Hall

Come in and enjoy!

125 South Clark Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Herb Slaw$3.00
Shaved Cabbage, Carrot, Red Onion, Garlic, Dill, and Remoulade Sauce.
Tomato Bisque$5.00
Delicious Tomato Bisque Soup Garnished with Sourdough Croutons. (V)
Grilled Cheese$8.95
Muester Cheese Melted Between Two Slices of Sourdough Bread, with Sautéed Spinach and Caramelized Onions.
Truffle Fries$5.95
Our House Fries Topped with Truffle Aioli.
Turkey$10.75
Oven Roasted Turkey Breast on Pretzel Roll with Avocado, Arugula, Cucumber and Basil Aioli.
Reuben$12.95
Housemade Corned Beef with Swiss cheese, Slaw & Russian Dressing on Marble Rye.
Truffle BLT$11.95
Crispy Bacon, Avocado, Arugula, Tomato and Truffle Aioli on Challah
Buffalo Chicken$10.95
Crispy Chicken Tenders Tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Blue Cheese Dressing and a Shaved Celery Salad on Brioche
Spicy Sesame Fries$4.95
Our House Fries Topped with Spicy Sesame Aioli
House Fries$3.95
Fries Tossed in Our Homemade Rosemary Salt.
See full menu

Location

125 South Clark Street

Chicago IL

Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

KEADKAO EXPRESS

No reviews yet

Authentic Thai Food

The Budlong Hot Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Roost Chicken & Biscuits

No reviews yet

BEST DAMN CHICKEN and BISCUITS IN THE STATE!
-The People

Hannah's Bretzel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston