The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

2451 N 54th st • $$

Avg 4.6 (929 reviews)

Popular Items

Any 3 Regular rolls$13.95
Choose any 3 rolls from the Regular Roll options. Comes w. either Miso Soup or Salad. Please leave a note of your options.
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.50
Sweet Potato Roll$5.50
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.50
Pork Gyoza (Six Pieces)$6.00
steamed or pan fried pork dumplings.
Spicy Mayo Sauce$0.75
Salmon Avocado Roll$6.50
Volcano Roll$13.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado inside. Topped w. spicy tuna, spicy mayo & eel sauce, crunch
California Roll$6.50
Crab stick,cucumber, avocado
KING OF OCEAN ROLL$13.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado, topped w. spicy real crab and soy paper
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

2451 N 54th st

Philadelphia PA

Sunday12:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
