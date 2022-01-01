Go
The Feast - Mad Cafe

Local, seasonal, and delicious!

481 South Federal Highway

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$7.00
Two pasture raised eggs any style and your choice of nitrate free bacon or Beyond veggie sausages served on the house sourdough bread with lettuce and tomato. Cheese can be added as an optional extra.
Chicken Tacos$10.00
Pasture raised, heritage breed chicken marinated and grilled to perfection served on a handmade, organic corn tortilla with pickled slaw, Pico De Gallo, and sour cream.
BLT Sandwich$6.00
Applewood smoked, nitrate free bacon served with juicy, ripe tomatoes, crisp lettuce, and a smear of mayo. Served with a dill pickle and the daily side.
Hot Breakfast$8.00
Two eggs any style served with oven roasted breakfast potatoes, sautéed greens, toast, and your choice of bacon or vegetarian sausage.
Salad in a Glass$5.00
This savory smoothie has spinach, cucumber, celery, ginger, turmeric, a blend of oils, salt, lemon, lime, and herbs. Chock full of your daily nutrition and fantastic for your overall alkalinity.
La Rosalba - Chicken, Avocado, & Brie Sandwich$8.00
Pasture raised chicken marinated and grilled layered with slices of fresh avocado, and triple creme Brie cheese served grilled and hot.
Fettucine Alfredo$6.00
A deliciously creamy homemade sauce served with your choice of zucchini noodles or pasta noodles, protein available to add
The 'Aptakin'$5.00
Banana, strawberry, peanut butter and milk of your choice blended into creamy goodness.
Avocado Toast$5.50
Locally Baked Sourdough Topped With Fresh Avocado and served with a fresh side salad with Balsamic Vinagraitte. Optional to add eggs or bacon.
Beef Tacos$10.00
Served With Pickled Slaw, Pico De Gallo, And Sour Cream
Location

Dania Beach FL

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
