The Feast - Mad Cafe
Local, seasonal, and delicious!
481 South Federal Highway
Popular Items
Location
481 South Federal Highway
Dania Beach FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Guacamole Station & Tacos Tacos
Family-owned Traditional Style Mexican Tacos.
Jaxson's Ice Cream Parlour
For 66 years, JAXSON'S Ice Cream Parlor, Restaurant and Country Store has been a Dania Beach landmark. Using the finest ingredients available and time honored methods, all 50+ JAXSON'S Ice Cream flavors and toppings, even soft drink syrups, are made daily on the premises. Our legendary food, from juicy, delicious hamburgers and phenomenal corned beef and pastrami sandwiches to a variety of salads, receives the same care and attention as the Ice Cream. Come in and enjoy!!
CvicheBar - Hollywood
Come in and enjoy!
Why not?
Come in and enjoy!