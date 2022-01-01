Go
The Federal image
Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges
Italian

The Federal

74 Tower Road

Waltham, MA 02451

Popular Items

Mixed Greens$10.00
Aged Balsamic Vinaigrette, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumber, Garlic Parmesan Crouton
Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes$9.00
Garlic Confit & Chive Butter
Chicken Under a Brick$28.00
Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Asparagus & Arneis Beurre Blanc
Grilled Atlantic Salmon$29.00
Mashed Potatoes, Broccolini & Pinot Noir Sauce
8 oz Filet Mignon$48.00
Sautéed Broccolini$10.00
Garlic Butter, Chili Flakes & Sea Salt
Spaghetti alle Vongole$25.00
Littleneck Clams, Garlic & White Wine
Beet & Fried Goat Cheese$14.00
Beets, Fried Goat Cheese, Crumbled Pistachio Nuts, Arugula, Dried Cranberries & Saba Sauce
NE Clam Chowder$11.00
Attributes and Amenities

check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

74 Tower Road, Waltham MA 02451

