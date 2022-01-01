Go
The Feed Bag Cafe image
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Burgers
Breakfast & Brunch

The Feed Bag Cafe

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

638 Reviews

$

590 S Grand Ave

Fowlerville, MI 48836

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Crunchy Chicken Ranch Club$8.99
Breakfast Sandwich$4.49
Club Sandwich$9.99
Home Fries$1.79
Egg$0.99
Biscuits and Gravy$4.99
French Toast w/ Eggs and Meat$10.99
Two Eggs, Meat, Home Fries, Toast$7.99
Toast$1.39
The Bacon Burger$12.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

590 S Grand Ave, Fowlerville MI 48836

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Fowlerville Farms Family Restaurant
orange star3.3 • 79
941 S Grand Ave Fowlerville, MI 48836
View restaurantnext
Tomato Brothers
orange star4.3 • 620
3030 W Grand River Ave Howell, MI 48843
View restaurantnext
Cafe Services
orange starNo Reviews
808 N. Highlander Way Howell, MI 48843
View restaurantnext
Detroit Wing Company
orange starNo Reviews
118 W Highland Rd Howell, MI 48855
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

The Feed Bag Cafe

orange star4.7 • 638 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston