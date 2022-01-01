The Feed Co. Table & Tavern
FEED co. Table and Tavern is a locally owned Chattanooga restaurant located on the Southside. Specializing in farm to table favorites with a unique twist, we offer something for everyone. With a full bar, covered patio, live music and a game room for kids of all ages!
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
201 W Main Street, Ste 101 • $$
201 W Main Street, Ste 101
Chattanooga TN
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:30 pm
