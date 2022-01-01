Seafood
The Feed Mill Restaurant
Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM
363 Reviews
$$
3541 US-Hwy 60 E
Morganfield, KY 42437
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Location
3541 US-Hwy 60 E, Morganfield KY 42437
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Izzy's Italian Ristorante
Izzy’s is the coming together of local café, Ground on Main, and a taste of Italy! We strive to provide good, wholesome, non-processed foods which we make in-house for our customers. Our goal is to also provide life and work experience to developmentally disabled adults. Come in and enjoy!
Sweet Shop Bakery - Sturgis
Donuts shop serving espresso and homemade ice cream.
Your Way Cafe
Breakfast and lunch
Half Moon Saloon
Classic bar bites with a twist!! Pizza, wings and appetizers.