The Feed Mill Restaurant

Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM

3541 US-Hwy 60 E

Morganfield, KY 42437

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am

3541 US-Hwy 60 E, Morganfield KY 42437

