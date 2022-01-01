Go
Toast

The Fermentorium Barrel House

24 taps of local craft beer now serving food!

6933 W North Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Stone Hearth 4x16$12.00
Dunkelweizen
Cranky's Deluxe$15.00
Thin crust pizza with a layer of classic pizza sauce topped with cheese, mushroom, red onion, and sausage.
English Toffee Sweater Weather 4x16$20.00
Sausage & Pepperoni$14.00
Thin crust pizza with classic pizza sauce topped with cheese, sausage, and pepperoni
Mint Chocolate Sweater Weather 4x16$20.00
Artichoke & Goat Cheese$14.00
Thin crust pizza with a layer of classic pizza sauce topped with cheese, artichokes, and goat cheese
Black Lodge 4x16$14.00
Harvest Apple Ale 4x16$14.00
Amber ale with apple and spices
Underwater Panther 4x16$18.00
See full menu

Location

6933 W North Ave

Wauwatosa WI

Sunday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

North Avenue Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

FreshFin

No reviews yet

Hand-crafted, healthy, nutritious poke bowls, grain bowls, and salads!

BB's on North

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cranky Al's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston