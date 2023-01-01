Bodhi Farms - 13624 S Cottonwood Rd
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
13624 S Cottonwood Rd, Bozeman MT 59718
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Bozeman
Roost Fried Chicken - 1520 west main
4.4 • 1,060
1520 West Main Street Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurant