The Fillin' Station
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
100 N Crockett St, Granbury TX 76048
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Biggies Yardbird Warrens Backyard - 2901 Weatherford Hwy
No Reviews
2901 Weatherford Hwy GRANBURY, TX 76049
View restaurant
Grounded Coffee 1207 NE Big Bend Trail Suite M
No Reviews
1207 Northeast Big Bend Trail Glen Rose, TX 76043
View restaurant