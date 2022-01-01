Go
The Filling Station - Sunnyland

716 Alabama Street

Popular Items

Kids Burger$6.00
American cheese, pickles, sesame seed bun
House Fries$4.00
Mustang$14.25
1/3 lb grass-fed beef, Swiss, mushrooms, caramelized onions, sesame seed bun, Station Fries
Thunderbird$11.95
1/3 lb grass-fed beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Station Sauce, sesame seed bun, Station Fries
Jaguar$15.50
1/3 lb grass-fed beef, bleu cheese, arugula, bacon onion jam, roasted garlic aoli, salt-n-pepa potato bun
Wrangler$15.50
1/3 lb grass-fed beef, double cheddar, double bacon, pickles, bbq aoli, sesame seed bun, Station Fries
Shakes$6.00
Combo #1$7.00
Station burger, side of fries
Triumph$15.75
fried chicken, cheddar, bacon, slaw, pickles, onion straws, bbq sauce, sesame seed bun, Station Fries
El Camino$14.50
1/3 lb grass-fed beef, Pepper Jack, avocado, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, tortilla strips, zesty pepper aoli, sesame seed bun
Location

Bellingham WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
