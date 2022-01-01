Go
Toast

The Firehouse Pizza of Kentucky

Come on in and enjoy!

1703 Us 31W Byp

No reviews yet

Popular Items

14" Large 2 top $10$10.00
Mini 3 TOP & Drink$5.00
Reg Cheesestix$5.50
Eric Sandwich$7.50
1/2 Dz Wings$6.00
Hot Ham & Cheese$6.50
Firehouse Fries$5.50
14" Large CHZ ONLY $7$7.00
This is a $7 CHEESE PIZZA!
No toppings can be added!!!
1/2 Cheesestix$3.00
Side of Garlic Butter$0.95
See full menu

Location

1703 Us 31W Byp

Bowling Green KY

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hilligans Sports Bar

No reviews yet

We are the ultimate sports bar where you can enjoy great food, watch football, and play your favorite games. We have a full menu, and serve lunch and dinner.

Hideout

No reviews yet

Get excited for delicious drinks and most of all good company! We’re excited to serve you. Subscribe to our VIP list for news, specials and more!

Three Brothers II

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston