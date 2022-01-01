Go
Toast

The Fireplace Inn

An Old Town Institution since 1969. Enjoy!

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

1448 N Wells St. • $$

Avg 3.7 (1336 reviews)

Popular Items

Full BBQ Baby Back Ribs$27.00
Chicken Wings (6)$12.00
Prepared either BBQ’d or Hot and Spicy
Side French Fries$3.00
Classic Cheeseburger$14.00
Classic Hamburger with your choice of American, Cheddar, Swiss, or Mozzarella.
( Bleu Cheese add .75 )
Mini Cheeseburgers$10.00
Prepared with Black Angus Beef topped
with American Cheese & Grilled Onions
served on Mini Buns
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Deep fried or grilled. Plain or tossed in buffalo, BBQ or thai chili sauce. Served with ranch or honey mustard
Baby Back Ribs & Chicken$25.00
F.P.I. French Dip$15.00
Slow-Roasted Sirloin Filet thinly sliced and topped with Mozzarella Cheese, served on a Garlic Baguette
Chicken Wings (12)$22.00
Spicy Crunchy Chicken Wrap$13.00
Panko Breaded Chicken Tenders wrapped in a Flour Tortilla with a Spicy Sauce, Lettuce & Sharp Cheddar
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1448 N Wells St.

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Aloha Pokē Co.

No reviews yet

Aloha! It's pronounced /poh-kay/ and it's a Hawaiian staple dish of cubed, seasoned & marinated fish.
At Aloha Poke Company we've created more of a customizable healthy, fast food meal option. Served over various bases (White & Brown rice or Salad), we provide unlimited choices of toppings (Cucumber, Seaweed, Avocado, Tobiko & more) and delicious sauces.
It's sushi in a bowl with bigger pieces of each ingredient!

Second City

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

LG's Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

UpRoar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston