Go
Toast

The Fireside

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

801 NW 23rd Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (867 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating

Location

801 NW 23rd Ave

Portland OR

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bamboo Sushi

No reviews yet

The world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant serving a menu of signature sushi rolls, traditional nigiri, Japanese-inspired plates and more.

The Matador

No reviews yet

Come to The Matador in NW Portland, OR for fresh, gourmet Mexican cuisine, hand-crafted specialty cocktails and 130+ varieties of tequila!

Killer Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Breakside Brewery

No reviews yet

We make, drink & share beer!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston