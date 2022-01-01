Go
The Firkin Pub & Grill

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

3411 East Broadway

Avg 4.6 (349 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheddar Patty Melt$14.00
Irish cheddar, swiss cheese, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions and house sauce
Medium Wings$19.00
Our famous wings, tossed in our buffalo sauce and served with carrots, celery, and ranch! See modifications for other delicious options such as curry!
Pub Burger$12.00
a hand-formed angus patty, lettuce, tomato, house sauce (or choose from BBQ sauce, vegan chive, or ranch) (impossible patty or veggie patty available). Served on a freshly baked fluffy bun from Homeboy Bakery
Chicken tenders$9.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders, served with ranch (or ask for it tossed in buffalo!)
Buffalo Cauliflower$10.00
Crispy hand beer battered cauliflower tossed in our buffalo sauce. NOTE: for delivery and pickup, we suggest you ask for buffalo on the side, to ensure the cauliflower stays crisp during transit! (for vegan option, ask for vegan ranch dressing on side!)
Heart Cakes$10.00
Savory pan fried cakes of chickpeas, hearts of palm and artichoke, topped with pickled red onion, vegan tartar sauce & a small organic salad. Just like crabcakes – without the crab!
Cod Fish & Chips$15.00
beer and panko battered pacific cod served with tartar sauce, fries, and house made slaw
Large Shoestring Fries$6.00
The Green Queen$11.00
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.00
spicy marinated chicken, battered and
deep fried, tossed with firkin hot sauce and coleslaw on a white bun topped with pickle chips
3411 East Broadway

Long Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
