The Fish House & Grill
Open today 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
453 Reviews
$$
532 W Dixie Ave
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
532 W Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown KY 42701
Nearby restaurants
JR Neighbors
Craft Burgers, Beers, Bourbon & Craft Cocktails
The Wicked Eyed Woman
The Wicked Eyed Woman is a family owned business in the Historic Downtown Elizabethtown Square. She is in a 1880 year old building that was completely renovated three years ago. The business alone is a work of art, much less the original wall art and fabulous food! Come in and see it for yourself!
Swope Toyota
Come in and enjoy!
Bluegrass Sportsplex
Come in and enjoy!