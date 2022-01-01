Go
The Fish House & Grill

Open today 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

453 Reviews

$$

532 W Dixie Ave

Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Ketchup packets
Tartar packets
Catfish Nuggets Dinner$13.99
Served with fries and cole slaw.
HUSH PUPPIES$0.99
Fish & Chips Dinner
Served with fries and cole slaw.
Malt vinegar packets
Gyro Plate$14.99
Gryo plate comes with 2 pita bread, onions, tomatoes, taziki sauce and fries.
Catfish Dinner
Served with fries and cole slaw.
Medium Shrimp Dinners
Served with fries and cole slaw.
Fish Sandwich
Fish sandwiches come dressed with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce. Make it a combo with fries and a drink for just $2.50
Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

532 W Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown KY 42701

Directions

