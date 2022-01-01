The Fish House bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
441 Joe B Hall
Popular Items
Location
441 Joe B Hall
Shepherdsville KY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cluckers
Come in and enjoy!
El Maguey - Brooks
Come in and enjoy!
JBBDco Banquets
Come in and enjoy!
The Kitchen Table
Located at the newly renovated James B. Beam Distillery campus in Clermont, KY, visitors will indulge in a unique, whiskey-forward dining experience unlike anything else on The Kentucky Bourbon Trail. Each dish and cocktail will connect visitors to not only our family and its history, but also our homestead and the land that surrounds us.