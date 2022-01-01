Go
Toast

The Fish House bar & Grill

Come in and enjoy!

441 Joe B Hall

No reviews yet

Popular Items

5 pc Cod Fish Dinner$14.99
Tarter$0.25
Fish Sandwich$8.99
3 pc Cod Fish Dinner$10.99
Catfish Nuggets Dinner$11.99
2 pc Catfish Dinner$10.99
House Salad$3.99
Crunch Munch$14.99
Cocktail$0.25
Fried Mushrooms$2.99
See full menu

Location

441 Joe B Hall

Shepherdsville KY

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cluckers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Maguey - Brooks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

JBBDco Banquets

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Kitchen Table

No reviews yet

Located at the newly renovated James B. Beam Distillery campus in Clermont, KY, visitors will indulge in a unique, whiskey-forward dining experience unlike anything else on The Kentucky Bourbon Trail. Each dish and cocktail will connect visitors to not only our family and its history, but also our homestead and the land that surrounds us.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston