Go
The Fitzgerald Pillars image

The Fitzgerald Pillars

Open today 11:00 AM - 2:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

105 E Roanoke Dr

Fitzgerald, GA 31750

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am

Location

105 E Roanoke Dr, Fitzgerald GA 31750

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Li'l Shack by the Trax LLC

No reviews yet

Li'l Shack by the Trax LLC

Red Owl Coffee Company - Tift Ave, Tifton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

TACO LOCO MEXICAN GRILL

No reviews yet

We opened a restaurant where people can come and enjoy authentic homemade Mexican food. We take pride in making our food with fresh and local ingredients everyday. We have catered to well know stars such as Queen Latifah, Dennis Quaid, Sam Trammell and their production team, but our true celebrities are our Locos. We’ve hosted private events such as wedding rehearsal, birthday parties and baby showers. We have won most original Dessert award and have been nominated for best Mexican Restaurant 3 years in a row.

MaryO's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Fitzgerald Pillars

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston