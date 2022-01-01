Go
The Fitzroy

The Fitzroy is a downtown Savannah Restaurant and Bar, offering Australian inspired elevated pub food. Enjoy dinner, brunch or cocktails in cozy, moody indoor seating, or bask in the glorious Savannah sunshine on our rooftop.

9 Drayton St • $$

Avg 4.4 (955 reviews)
9 Drayton St

Savannah GA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
