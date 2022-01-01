The Fitzroy
The Fitzroy is a downtown Savannah Restaurant and Bar, offering Australian inspired elevated pub food. Enjoy dinner, brunch or cocktails in cozy, moody indoor seating, or bask in the glorious Savannah sunshine on our rooftop.
9 Drayton St • $$
Location
9 Drayton St
Savannah GA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
