The Fix Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
403 Walnut Street
Attributes and Amenities
Location
403 Walnut Street
Harrisburg PA
Nearby restaurants
Lovedrafts Canteen
JB Lovedraft's MicroPub
Beer
Burgers
Nerds
Video
Games
Freaks
Geeks
Live
Music
BurgerIM
Chef Inspired Burgers
JB Lovedraft's Micro Pub
To cultivate, provide, maintain, and proliferate a safe environment focusing on: the arts, live music, libations, and overall alternative atmosphere.
To grow from our original concept and adapt in an ever maturing community.
To always offer exceptional products and service to our ever growing guild.
Original Hot dog Factory
America’s best hot dog!