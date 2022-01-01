The Flamingo House Social Club
The Flamingo House offers a unique, elegant, social environment for our guests. This makes for an awesome place to host your next event. Whether you reserve the bar and main floor for your wedding reception, corporate event, or any other special day, we are happy to host you!
2315 K Street
Location
2315 K Street
Sacramento CA
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 2:30 am
Nearby restaurants
Paesanos
Come on in and enjoy!
Bombay Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Midtown Spirits
The First Distillery in Sacramento since Prohibition!
Chef's Dinner
Tickets on sale now for our February Chef's Dinner! A 3 course dinner with drink pairings on February 1st at 6pm.